Purging old data from the database used by vCenter Server

Wednesday, 21 December 2016

Purging old data from the database used by vCenter Server

This video demonstrates how to Purge old data from the SQL Server database used by vCenter Server

When the vCenter Server database if full:

  • You cannot log in to vCenter Server
  • VMware VirtualCenter Server service may start and stop immediately.

To resolve this issue, we need to manually purge or truncate the vCenter Server database. The script to truncate the database is available at the Resolution of the KB Article 1025914 in the "Truncate the event and tasks table" section. For additional information, see VMware Knowledge Base article 1025914 at the following URL https://kb.vmware.com/kb/1025914

Posted by
Eric Sloof
at 17:14

